Astros players face new allegations as MLB cheating scandal escalates

After MLB's damning report showing how the Houston Astros used an elaborate system of cameras, monitors and trash cans as percussion instruments to steal the pitching signs of opponents playing at Houston's Minute Maid Park, the league suspended Houston General Manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch just an hour before the Astros fired them. Two other MLB managers have lost their jobs, New York Mets manager Carlos Beltrán and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora. As new allegations swirl, The Athletic sportswriter and host of the podcast "The Lead" Kavitha Davidson joins Kendis Gibson to discuss.