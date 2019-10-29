As Trump takes a victory lap, House Democrats to vote to move forward with impeachment

As Trump takes a victory lap, House Democrats to vote to move forward with impeachment04:03
As President Trump takes a victory lap following a U.S. raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, House Democrats will vote on a resolution to formalize the impeachment inquiry. While Democrats maintain that the resolution is not necessary to conduct impeachment hearings, it will undercut the GOP’s argument that the inquiry is illegitimate without approval of the full House. The vote will be held on Thursday.