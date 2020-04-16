Amid building economic anxieties, state leaders pressured to reopen - ready or not

Amid building economic anxieties, state leaders pressured to reopen - ready or not04:37
Reopening plans drafted by the Centers for Disease Control and Federal Emergency Management Agency find that even a phased reopening of the economy poses a significant risk of resurgence for coronavirus. And any reopening requires a level of testing and control of the virus that isn’t yet present. But President Trump is continuing to push a May 1 reopening date, and in a few states his supporters launched protests against stay-at-home orders and other social distancing measures.