Americans see massive disruptions to daily life as coronavirus spreads

More than half of the states in the U.S. have declared some level of emergency due to COVID-19. Major league and college sports championships and events have been canceled, schools are closing, and some cities are restricting gatherings of more than a few hundred people. Efforts to prevent more widespread coronavirus infections have reached a new level, but the tests that public health experts say are essential to “flattening the curve” still aren’t reaching all the places where they’re needed. And the remedies for the economic damage that’s sure to come are anything but certain.