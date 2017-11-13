MSNBC Live 11/13/17

Alabama Governor Will Not Delay Race Involving Roy Moore

NBC's Vaughan Hillyard reports that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she will not delay the Senate race involving Roy Moore. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

