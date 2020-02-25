A 'legal reckoning' for Harvey Weinstein

Morning Rundown: Democratic debate preview, Weinstein verdict hailed, coronavirus fears grow, Trump in India, and Kobe memorial highlights
Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood mogul, was found guilty of rape in the third degree Monday but acquitted on the two most serious criminal charges, capping a landmark trial of the #MeToo era. Gloria Allred, attorney for three women who accused Weinstein of sexual assault, called the conviction "a legal reckoning."