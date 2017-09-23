09/23/17

2017 Global Citizen Festival-C

The 2017 GCF Festival will feature Stevie Wonder, Green Day, The Killers, The Lumineers, The Chainsmokers, w/ Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Andra Day & Alessia Cara. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Stevie Wonder: 'I'm taking a knee for America'
Warriors won't visit WH after Trump disinvites Curry
Schumer: Statue of Liberty is our symbol, not that 'damned' wall
Michelle Obama vows to continue fight for girls education
Clinton: Trump is 'worse than I thought he would be'
21 hours 9 min ago
Trump: Fire football players who 'disrespect the flag'
Trump wants to cut U.S. foreign aid
Clinton: Russian meddling 'should terrify every American'
Can single-payer plan savings make up for higher taxes?
GOP Rep.: New health bill would cause years of fighting

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL