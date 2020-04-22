‘We have a long way to go’: State, local leaders say it’s not yet safe to get communities back to work

‘We have a long way to go’: State, local leaders say it’s not yet safe to get communities back to work03:49
As some states, like Georgia, begin reopening their economies for nonessential businesses, other governors and mayors are far more skeptical. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says, “There’s nothing essential about going to a bowling alley in the middle of a pandemic.” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says despite a leveling off in coronavirus deaths, ”we have a long way to go” before nonessential businesses can open.