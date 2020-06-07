‘We can’t get to police reform because of the fraternal order of police’: Police conduct under scrutiny in the wake of George Floyd’s death

As nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd extend into a second straight weekend, several cities are attempting to take the first steps toward police reform and accountability. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez talks to Rashad Robinson, Color of Change President, Andre M. Perry, Brookings Institution Metropolitan Policy Program Fellow and Author of “Know Your Worth” and Jessica Byrd, Three Point Strategies Founder and Principal Strategist, about the potential roadblocks.