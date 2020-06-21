'We are winning': Immigration and Black Lives Matter activists leading new Civil Rights Movement

The energy is still high as young organizers take to the streets to demand action. After a big Supreme Court win for ‘Dreamers’ and the LGBTQ community, as well as the movement for Black lives fundamentally changing the way race in America is being discussed, MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez speaks with organizers Jess Morales Rocketto, Jessica Byrd and Jonathan Jayes-Green about sustaining the movement’s momentum during a contentious election year.