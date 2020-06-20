'We are in a battle collectively around who gets to survive and thrive in America': The fight continues after SCOTUS DACA ruling

Hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients celebrated a moment of relief after the Supreme Court ruling prevented the Trump administration from ending the program, but the fight isn’t over. As polls find increasing support for Dreamers to be allowed to stay in the U.S., even among Trump voters in 2016, President Trump isn’t backing down on his efforts to end the Obama-era program. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her panel, Cristina Jiménez, Juan Escalante and Alida Garcia, look at the legal implications and political motivations in the fight for DACA, and what’s on the table when it comes to legislation.