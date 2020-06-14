'We are done dying': Protests for police reform intensify as election day approaches

After the death of Rayshard Brooks, 27, by Atlanta Police on Friday, protests erupted as demonstrators have continued to call for police reform and justice since the death of George Floyd. This as Georgia voters were plagued by long lines and faulty voting machines earlier this week during a primary election. Georgia State Senator Nikema Williams, who is also the chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, said she waited in line for hours to vote. The President of the Georgia NAACP, Reverend James Woodall and Nikema Williams join MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest in the Atlanta case and the upcoming election.