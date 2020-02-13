‘Tuesday Night Massacre’ at the Justice Dept.: What happens now?05:49
After President Donald Trump called the recommended sentencing in Roger Stone's case "a miscarriage of justice," the Justice Department intervened to recommend a lighter sentence for the president's longtime associate. As a result, all four prosecutors on the case resigned and Attorney General William Barr assumed direct control over Stone's case. Now the president is attacking the judge overseeing the case on Twitter. What comes next?