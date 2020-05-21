'Things are looking swampier and swampier': Pompeo under fire amidst growing scandals

'Things are looking swampier and swampier': Pompeo under fire amidst growing scandals05:23
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended his recommendation that President Donald Trump fire of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, saying "frankly, I should have done it some time ago,” while denying that the action was retaliations for any investigation. Meanwhile, the secretary has come under fire after new reporting revealed Pompeo’s exclusive taxpayer-funded "Madison Dinners," featuring guest lists heavy on influencers but light on diplomatic invitees.