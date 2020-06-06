‘Police violence is just the tip of the iceberg’: Protests over George Floyd’s death continue for 2nd straight weekend

Demonstrators across the country are taking to the streets for the second weekend in a row to protest police violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez speaks with Jamil Smith, Rolling Stone Senior Writer, Alicia Garza, Black Futures Lab Founder, and Brittney Cooper, Rutgers University Professor of Women’s and Gender Studies and Africana Studies and Author of “Eloquent Rage”, about how to maximize this moment to affect long-term change.