'People don't just snap': Frank Figliuzzi on warning signs of a potential mass shooters01:07
During the aftermath of the shooting in West Texas, former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi talks about the warning signs and indicators that people should worry about when it comes to potential mass shooters: increasing isolation, obsession with an adversary, someone talking about hurting themselves and others, recent acquisition of weapons, and/or a language of despondency. "Pick up the phone and call law enforcement," says Figliuzzi. "It's on us now."