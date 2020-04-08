'Partisan BS': Wisconsin holds in-person voting during COVID-19 pandemic

Voters in Wisconsin lined up at polling places on Tuesday, forced to choose between staying home to avoid coronavirus or risking their health by casting their ballot. The state’s Democratic governor had tried to delay the election until June, but his order was overturned by the conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court. Voters who had applied for absentee ballots but didn’t receive them by Tuesday had to go to the polls. In a 5-4 party line decision, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling that would have extended the deadline for absentee voting.