'Nixon 2.0': Trump fires his fourth inspector general, this one investigating Saudi arms sales

'Nixon 2.0': Trump fires his fourth inspector general, this one investigating Saudi arms sales07:10
President Donald Trump has fired the State Department watchdog Steve Linick, at the recommendation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Linick was investigating Pompeo’s decision to greenlight arms sales to Saudi Arabia, despite bipartisan congressional opposition to doing so. The IG was also investigating whether Pompeo was using a political appointee to perform tasks like walking his dog and making dinner reservations. Commentators say this is yet another strike at government oversight.