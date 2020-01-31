‘Moves up the timetable on Trump’s involvement‘ : Bolton claims earlier Ukraine pressure campaign

‘Moves up the timetable on Trump’s involvement‘ : Bolton claims earlier Ukraine pressure campaign01:35
New York Times Reporter Michael Schmidt joins MSNBC to break down his latest: John Bolton alleges in his new book that Trump instructed a Ukraine pressure campaign early last May. Schmidt says, “What this does is move up the timetable on Trump’s involvement .. what we can now say is that in May, there was a meeting in the Oval Office in which Trump said to Bolton call Zelensky and meet with Giuliani.”