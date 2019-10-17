‘Meltdown’: President rebuked by House for Syria decision

President Donald Trump on Wednesday downplayed the escalating tensions in the Middle East in the aftermath of his abrupt withdrawal of American troops from northeastern Syria. The House voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution to rebuke the president’s decision. In a meeting with the president Wednesday, Democratic leaders say the president had “a meltdown.” A recent letter Trump wrote Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, warning him not to be "a tough guy" or "a fool" as his forces launched an attack earlier this month was extraordinary and weird.