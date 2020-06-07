'It’s a New Day': Julián Castro on latest fight for police reform

In week two of nationwide calls for police reform spurred by the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, all eyes are on lawmakers to make change happen. Julián Castro, former Sec. of Housing & Urban Development and a former presidential candidate for 2020 who centered his campaign on police reform, has endorsed Joe Biden and continues pushing policy and endorsing other candidates fighting for police accountability. Castro discusses, with MSNBC's Alicia Menendez, what can and needs to be done while drawing from his own mayoral experience on understanding the power of police unions and as city budgets find themselves tightened by the pandemic.