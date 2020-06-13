'If we allow Black-owned businesses to fail, we all fail': New report finds COVID-19 shutdowns hit Black-owned small businesses hardest

'If we allow Black-owned businesses to fail, we all fail': New report finds COVID-19 shutdowns hit Black-owned small businesses hardest04:00
A new report from the National Bureau of Economic Research finds that 41% of Black-owned small businesses have been lost due widespread shutdowns brought on by the coronavirus crisis. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez speaks with Connie Evans, the President and CEO of the Association for Enterprise Opportunity, about what changes can be made at the federal and local levels to help support these businesses.