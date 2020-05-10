'I see you': Artist celebrates immigrant mothers working during pandemic

'I see you': Artist celebrates immigrant mothers working during pandemic04:18
This Mother’s Day, an artist has displayed images in Queens, the hardest hit borough in New York City, to show appreciation for the immigrant women working essential jobs that help keep this country moving forward amid the pandemic. In a campaign she calls “Miraculous Mothers,” Paola Mendoza joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss why immigrant mothers, a majority of essential workers, deserve to be celebrated now more than ever.