'Hair Love' boosts fight to end natural black hair discrimination

'Hair Love' boosts fight to end natural black hair discrimination04:16
"Hair Love," a story about a black father who struggles and eventually succeeds in styling his young daughter's hair, won the Academy Award for best animated short film last week. During his acceptance speech, director Matthew Cherry mentioned The CROWN Act, which updates a state's anti-discrimination law so that the term "race" includes "traits historically associated with race." The act has been passed in three states so far.