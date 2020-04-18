'Deadly': Pelosi says Trump's coronavirus failures cost American lives

Speaker Pelosi faulted Pres. Trump’s coronavirus response and argued he is directly responsible for the avoidable loss of American lives, citing how “denial and delay were deadly,” in this newsworthy interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. Pelosi also discussed how Congressional Democrats are pushing for another bipartisan bill to address health and economic relief for the pandemic; her criticism of the White House coronavirus press briefings; and her view of a misconduct allegation against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.