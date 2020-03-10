New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the National Guard has been called in to set up a one mile radius “containment area” around the New York City suburb of New Rochelle, NY. “New Rochelle is a particular problem. It is what they call a ‘cluster.’ The numbers have been going up. The numbers continue to go up. The numbers are going up unabated. And we do need a special public health strategy for New Rochelle,” Cuomo said.