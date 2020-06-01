‘By far, the most peaceful protest’: Protestors forced out of Lafayette Park before Trump visits church

NBC News Reporter Garrett Haake recounts the moment protestors were forced out of Lafayette Park so President Trump could get a photo opportunity with St. John’s Church. Haake notes that the protest was peaceful before police tried to disband it: “We had mounted federal police coming down H Street from east to west, clearing people out of the street. In front of them, they were using flash bangs, tear gas … All while I was listening to the President of the United States speak about law and order, I was watching people fall down as they ran, I was watching people get pushed aside by police forces.”