“Baghdad Don”: Trump blasted for most inept response to “any crisis in history”09:32
Veteran strategist and former Republican Steve Schmidt argues President Trump has exhibited the most inept response of any president to any crisis in history. He argues the avoidable problems in the US response to the pandemic revealed Trump’s failures as a president, and why historians will look back on this as a time when a reality show star “New York Con man narrowly ended up as President and was not prepared.”