‘Actively suppressed’: How the 1921 Tulsa Massacre was erased from history

Donald Trump is set to host his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on the day after Juneteenth. The location of Tulsa is an area grappling with its dark past. Speaking to jouranlist Jelani Cobb and historian Scott Ellsworth, Joy Reid says that it’s ‘striking’ the Tulsa Massacre ‘was erased from history books.’ Ellsworth says, “The massacre was absolutely suppressed, actively suppressed for decades. Neither of Tulsa’s white daily newspapers would publish an article about the massacre.”