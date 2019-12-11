'A threat to national security': Democrats to charge Trump with two articles of impeachment

House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, charging the president with “high crimes and misdemeanor.” The two articles, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, were announced by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff, and Rep. Jerry Nadler. Citing the president’s conduct in relation to Ukraine, the articles read that “President Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office."