WATCH: Meet the Democrat who won Jesse Jackson Jr.’s seat

Former state representative Robin Kelly won a special election Tuesday night, claiming the Democratic seat vacated by Jesse Jackson Jr.

Kelly, who ran on a pro-gun control platform, sailed to a smooth victory thanks in part to a nearly $2.2 million cash infusion from New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s pro-gun control super PAC.

Watch her first national interview with msnbc’s Rachel Maddow in February.

