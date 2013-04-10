{{show_title_date || "Changing nature of gun politics produces first victor, 2/28/13, 7:00 PM ET"}}
WATCH: Meet the Democrat who won Jesse Jackson Jr.’s seat
—Updated
Former state representative Robin Kelly won a special election Tuesday night, claiming the Democratic seat vacated by Jesse Jackson Jr.
Kelly, who ran on a pro-gun control platform, sailed to a smooth victory thanks in part to a nearly $2.2 million cash infusion from New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s pro-gun control super PAC.
Watch her first national interview with msnbc’s Rachel Maddow in February.
