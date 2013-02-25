TDRGoodMorning Challenge Winner

Meet the latest winner of our #TDRGoodMorning challenge: Stacey Mitchell from Downingtown, Pennsylvania. Stacey - we love your big cup of coffee!

Thanks to everyone who submitted. Make sure to get your submission in soon!

What are you waiting for? Send us your #TDRGoodMorning video now! It’s simple – use your phone or computer to send us a video clip saying the following:

“GOOD MORNING FROM [WHERE YOU ARE]… IT’S [DAY OF THE WEEK, DAY OF THE MONTH, 2013] AND THIS IS THE DAILY RUNDOWN…. NOW HERE’S CHUCK TODD.”

Submissions need to come in the day BEFORE the day that you’re talking about. In other words, we need a Monday greeting submitted by Sunday and so on.

Just email that clip to us at dailyrundown@msnbc.com with the subject line “GOOD MORNING” or tweet us @dailyrundown with the hashtag #TDRgoodmorning. Don’t forget to include your full name (which we’ll put on screen).

Video and audio quality is important, but we’ll also be looking for creativity and energy. You can improvise a word or two, but not by much please. Your greeting can include more than one person and groups are welcome. Our selection process is easy: we’re going to pick the best one we get every day!