Rob Spencer: Remember

On September 11, 2001, Assistant United States Attorney Rob Spencer sat in his Alexandria, Virginia office – five miles from the Pentagon – waiting to meet an FBI agent about a new extortion case. The al Qaeda attacks that day changed his life, as it changed the lives of so many people in this country.



Rob, a career federal prosecutor with deep experience in national security cases, was tasked to lead the team of extraordinary prosecutors and agents from New York and Virginia who teamed up in the case against 9/11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui – the only person ever charged and convicted in a US courtroom for his role in those horrific attacks. Rob describes the investigation and prosecution of that remarkable, complex, and emotional case. Rob also discusses the prodigious efforts to reach out to victim families to give them a voice in the proceedings, and helps us to remember those we lost – and those we continue to lose – as a result of the 9/11 attacks.