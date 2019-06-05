Nicolle Wallace: Lottery Tickets

The popular host of MSNBC’s Deadline White House, Nicolle joins The Oath with Chuck Rosenberg and talks about her first jobs as a reporter for television stations in Fargo, North Dakota and Chico, California, her work in Florida politics for Governor Jeb Bush, and her two stints working for President George W. Bush in the White House.

From her perspective as Communications Director for President Bush, she discusses her deep affection for the Bush family, the extraordinary women that helped shape the Bush 43 presidency, and the many challenges the president faced during his two terms in office, including in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. As she does each day on television, Nicolle brings her wisdom, wit, and insight to The Oath.

Nicolle is the author of three best-selling novels that draw on her experiences working in the White House: Eighteen Acres, Madam President, and It’s Classified.