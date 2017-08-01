MSNBC Partners with Global Citizen for Sept. 23 Festival in NYC

For the fourth consecutive year, MSNBC and Comcast NBCUniversal is the proud media partner of the Global Citizen Festival, which raises awareness of Global Citizen’s overarching goal – to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030. Stevie Wonder, Green Day, The Killers, The Lumineers and The Chainsmokers will show their support by performing at the annual free-ticketed event on the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York City on Saturday, September 23, 2017.

Eradicating extreme poverty within the next 13 years may seem like an overwhelming task, but Global Citizen makes contributing achievable through this year’s three Action Journeys, which align with the 2017 theme: “For Freedom. For Justice. For All.” The Action Journeys will focus around issues such as education, food security, healthcare, gender equality, and sanitation. By taking actions through the Global Citizen app, individuals will earn points that they can redeem for tickets to the Festival in September, as well as other shows and events.

August 1st marks the launch of “Action Journey 1: For Freedom,” in which Global Citizens will complete actions in support of maternal health, polio eradication, girls’ education, increased foreign aid, and more. Download the Global Citizen app to start taking action and earning points for tickets to the Festival. For those who won’t be there in person on September 23rd, MSNBC will air a live simulcast of the full concert on MSNBC and MSNBC.com.