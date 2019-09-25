Society

Kathy Ruemmler: The Counsel

Kathy Ruemmler served for three years as White House Counsel to President Barack Obama. She advised the President on numerous complex issues and helped usher the Affordable Care Act into law. 

A graduate of the University of Washington and Georgetown Law School, Ruemmler was a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and one of the Enron Task Force lead prosecutorsIn one of the most complicated and brazen cases in U.S. history, Ruemmler convicted former Enron executives Ken Lay and Jeff Skilling of corporate fraud. 

In this episode, Kathy Ruemmler talks with host Chuck Rosenberg about her distinguished work in public service and return to private practice. 

