John Pistole: Full Circle

FBI special agent John Pistole’s remarkable life has come full circle. Rising through the ranks to become the Deputy Director (the second highest official in the Bureau), John held that crucial position longer than anyone in the history of the FBI and, in his case, under iconic Director Robert Mueller.

Though John imagined that would be his last job in public service, President Obama tapped him in 2010 to serve as the head of the Transportation Security Administration (an agency John led for almost five years and through significant change).

Raised in Anderson, Indiana, on the campus of Anderson University where his father and sister both taught, he has since returned to his alma mater to serve as the President of Anderson University.