Jim Comey: Upward Sloping Line

Jim Comey discusses his return to public service as a federal prosecutor in Richmond, Virginia, his approach to violent crime and public corruption in that city, and how the prosecution of a Richmond minister later informed his decision in the Martha Stewart case. Jim also describes a deeply personal and tragic loss, and the remarkable insights he gleaned working for and with three presidents – Bush, Obama, and Trump. Jim, the former Director of the FBI and United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is back on The Oathfor the second half of our conversation – and the last episode in our first season. Jim is also the author of the best-selling book, A Higher Loyalty. As always, we appreciate your thoughtful feedback.