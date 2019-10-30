Jeremy Bash: Central Intelligence

MSNBC national security analyst Jeremy Bash has an extensive background in intelligence and national security affairs at the highest levels of the United States Government.

After graduating from Georgetown University and Harvard Law School, he clerked for a federal judge before serving on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He then served as Chief-of-Staff to Leon Panetta, both at the Central Intelligence Agency (where Panetta served as the Director) and at the Department of Defense (where Panetta served as the Secretary of Defense).

Jeremy tells host Chuck Rosenberg some fascinating stories of his time in the CIA, including the tragic 2009 murder of seven CIA personnel at Camp Chapman in Khost, Afghanistan, and the riveting account of the operation to capture or kill Osama bin Laden. Listen here: iTunes Google Play Spotify Tune In Stitcher Read the transcript here.