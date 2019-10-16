James Stavridis: Fair Winds and Following Seas

James Stavridis retired from the United States Navy as a four-star admiral and Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, the only Navy Admiral ever to serve in that crucial role. His retelling of his work in NATO, including its special design, challenges, and impact, is essential for anyone interested in global affairs.

Jim also tells host Chuck Rosenberg some fascinating tales of his time in the Navy. During his service, Jim rotated through some of the most difficult and sensitive jobs in the military. In one recounting of mistakes made and lessons learned at sea, Jim remembers almost running a destroyer aground in the Suez Canal as a young officer. The result is a remarkable study in humility and leadership.