Bob Paulson: The Mountie

After a remarkable career in law enforcement, Bob Paulson retired as the 23rd Commissioner of the iconic Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Bob explains the RCMP, also known as the Mounties, and its unique mandate as national, provincial, and municipal law enforcement in Canada. It’s also responsible for three territories, eight provinces, more than 150 municipalities, and more than 600 Indigenous communities.

On The Oath, Bob discusses his stalled career as a Royal Canadian Air Force pilot and his transition to policing. Bob rose quickly through the enlisted and officer ranks of The Mounties, where he stood out as a thoughtful, intelligent, and selfless leader.

As host Chuck Rosenberg’s first international guest on The Oath, Bob discusses the RCMP’s shameful past in connection with Canada’s notorious residential schools and the painful reconciliation that took place in Canada and within the RCMP many years later. Listen here: iTunes Google Play Spotify Tune In Stitcher Read the transcript here.