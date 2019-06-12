Barbara McQuade: Greed and Power

On The Oath, Barbara McQuade discusses some of the most important and interesting cases she handled, including the horrific story of Dr. Farid Fata, an oncologist, who deceived hundreds of his patients by falsely diagnosing them with cancer and then treating them with expensive and unnecessary chemotherapy – a product of his greed and of his desire for “power” over their lives. Barb also discusses her prosecution of three Iraqi spies, an incorrigibly corrupt mayor, and a scheme that enabled Volkswagen to brazenly cheat on emissions tests, using deliberately rigged software to undermine the testing process. Barb currently teaches law at her alma mater, the University of Michigan, and is a popular legal analyst on MSNBC.