‘All the President’s Men Revisited,’ airs June 17th on MSNBC

“Watergate doesn’t go away…”

- Bob Woodward, All the President’s Men Revisited

On June 17th, MSNBC will feature a special presentation of All the President’s Men Revisited. The special airs on the 45th anniversary of the infamous break-in at the DNC campaign headquarters, an event that set the stage for one of the biggest political scandals in history and the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

The documentary, narrated by Robert Redford, offers a deep-dive into the explosive Watergate scandal, weaving first-hand accounts from members of the Nixon administration at the center of the story with scenes from Robert Redford’s movie All the President’s Men.

This candid retrospective features interviews with Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, who unraveled the story, and add color and insight into this infamous scandal. These interviews are featured alongside reflections from members of Congress who ultimately voted on the articles of impeachment. Current journalists further contextualize this historic event and underscore its continuing relevance for political journalism today.

Watch All the President’s Men Revisited Saturday, June 17th, 2017 at 9PM Eastern on MSNBC.