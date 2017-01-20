01/20/17

Protests erupt in streets of Washington on Inauguration Day

NBC News' Jacob Rascon reports amid clashing between police and protesters in Washington, D.C. on Inauguration Day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Watch Obama's final speech before departing Joint Base Andrews
2 hours 5 min ago
LIVE Inauguration Day coverage
14 hours 39 sec ago
MaddowBlog: In address, Trump vows to end 'American carnage'
Dear Mr. President: Your messages to POTUS
The Obamas welcome the Trumps to the WH
Joe: Obamas have shown extraordinary character
Schumer: I'm excited; I'm ready for the fight
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia investigation
Why Donald Trump isn't ready
Ignatius: Readers want us to hold the WH accountable

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL