01/21/17

Michael Moore: ‘The old guard of the Democratic party has to go’

Filmmaker Michael Moore tells crowds at the Women’s March on Washington that “we have to take over the Democratic Party.” He stresses the need for new leadership that is both young and diverse. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

