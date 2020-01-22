What's Eating America: A New Limited Series on MSNBC with Andrew Zimmern

In the MSNBC limited series What’s Eating America, award-winning chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern explores the most provocative social and political issues impacting voters through the lens of food. In each episode, Zimmern travels the country to see first-hand the impact these critical issues – immigration, climate change, addiction, voting rights and healthcare – have on food and the everyday lives of Americans. What’s Eating America premieres Sunday, February 16 at 9 p.m. ET on MSNBC with a special two-hour long episode featuring fellow award-winning chef and humanitarian José Andrés.