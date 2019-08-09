Across the US, there are a variety of obstacles that make it difficult for Americans to vote, resulting in one of the worst voter turnout rates in the world. But for some, getting to the polls is even harder due to voter intimidation and suppression. In this episode of “American Swamp,” Katy Tur and Jacob Soboroff explore issues that prevent Americans from participating in their democracy. Tune in to "American Swamp: Voting Rights and Wrongs" this Sunday at 9 P.M. EST on MSNBC.