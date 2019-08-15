This week's episode of “American Swamp” takes a look at an issue that almost all Americans agree needs improvement: infrastructure. While work on this issue seems to be at a standstill in many parts of the country, Katy and Jacob visit Los Angeles, CA where a combination of federal and government funding has helped the area make significant progress in improving its transportation issues. "American Swamp: Bill to Nowhere" airs Sunday, August 18th at 9 P.M.EST on MSNBC.