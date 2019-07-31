The House Oversight Committee has been investigating potential conflicts of interest posed by President Trump's businesses and properties. in this episode of American Swamp: POTUS Inc, Katy Tur and Jacob Soboroff talk to Chairman Elijah Cummings to discuss how congress could evaluate whether the President is profiting off of his role as Commander in Chief. The house investigation has sparked a vicious Twitter tirade from the President targeting the Baltimore rep. Sunday, August 4 at 9 P.M. EST on MSNBC.