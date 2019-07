Is President Trump profiting off of the presidency? This week's "American Swamp" investigates the potential conflicts of interest presented by the President's various companies and properties. MSNBC's Katy Tur and Jacob Soboroff travel from NYC, to DC, to Palm Beach, Florida to explore whether the President's businesses are contributing to the swamp that he promised to drain. Sunday, August 4 at 9 P.M. EST on MSNBC.